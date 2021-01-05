Markets
Stock Alert: Trinity Biotech Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) are currently gaining over 15% after the company said it has achieved CE Mark approval and registration for its Covid-19 IgG ELISA antibody test, the Captia SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA.

TRIB is currently up $4.19, up $0.58 or 16.07%, on the Nasdaq.

Trinity Biotech said it has launched the test in countries throughout the European Union as well as other countries that recognize the CE Mark designation. This is in addition to the launch of the product in the US following submission under the FDAs Emergency Use Authorization pathway.

