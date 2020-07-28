Stock Alert: TriNet Rises On Better-than-expected Quarterly Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of human resources solutions provider for small to midsize businesses, TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) are rising more than 13.75% Tuesday morning at $71.48. It has traded in the range of $27.79- $76.92 in the last 52 weeks.

Monday the company announced second quarter adjusted income of $136 million, or $2.03 per share, compared with $50 million, or $0.70 per share, in the same period last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.08.

Revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $0.9 billion.

The company also said that it has acquired Little Bird HR, a privately held PEO specializing in benefits and human resource solutions for the educational institution industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.