Stock Alert: Trillium Therapeutics Gains 55%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) is currently up nearly 55% on Friday morning fueled largely by reports that Gilead Sciences (GILD) approached rival drug maker Forty Seven (FTSV) with a takeover offer. According to Bloomberg, Gilead has approached Forty Seven, a biotech firm that specializes in cancer immunotherapy, and are discussing a number of options, including a partnership. Forty Seven is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer.

Forty Seven's lead drug candidate is magrolimab for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. The drug had received fast track designation from FDA in September last year. Magrolimab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets CD47 and is designed to block the "don't eat me" signal from the SIRPa receptor on macrophages and induce tumor cell phagocytosis. Trillium is also developing two similar CD47-based therapies, TTI-621 and TTI-622, for blood cancers and disorders. TRIL is currently trading at $4.80, up $1.70 or 54.84%, on the Nasdaq.

