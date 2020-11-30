Stock Alert: Trident Acquisitions Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) shares are rising more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade, despite no specific announcement from the company on the day.

Currently, the shares are at $12.39, up 7.79 percent from the previous close of $11.49 on 1,088,188. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.30 to $12.90 on average share volume of 55,901.

