Stock Alert: Tricida Falls 52%

(RTTNews) - Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) shares are trading down 52.23 on Thursday morning trade as the pharmaceutical company announced that it held an end-of-review conference, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the veverimer NDA.

Tricida said it will proceed to respond to FDA's action only after receiving the formal minutes, which is expected within 30 days.

Currently, shares are at $3.95, down 52.23 percent from its previous close of $8.27. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.74 to $44.30 on average volume of 734,220.

