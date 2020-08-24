Markets
Stock Alert: Tricida Drops 15% Following FDA Response

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) are falling more than 15% Monday morning after the company said it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its New Drug Application (NDA) for veverimer. Complete Response Letter usually cites issues before the agency takes up review of the application again.

Veverimer (TRC101) is meant to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

TCDA is currently trading at $11.22. It has traded in the range of $9.56- $44.40 in the last one year.

