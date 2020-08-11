Stock Alert: Trevi Therapeutics Up 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) are gaining nearly 30% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

TRVI is currently trading at $6.30, up $1.44 or 29.63%, on the Nasdaq.

Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is currently developing Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease

Meanwhile, US stocks are generally higher on the news of Russia registering its first vaccine for COVID19.

