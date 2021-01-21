Stock Alert: Travelers Hits New 52-week High As Q4 Profit Beats View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), a provider of insurance products and services, are rising almost 4 percent or $5.37 in Thursday's morning trade at $150.39, after touching a new 52-week high of $152.29.

Thursday, Travelers reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.31 billion or $5.10 per share, up from $873 million or $3.35 per share in the previous-year quarter. Core income was $4.91 per share, compared to $3.32 per share in the prior year quarter. Total revenues grew 4 percent to $8.40 billion from $8.06 billion last year. Net written premiums increased 3 percent to $7.27 billion from $7.08 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $3.18 per share on revenues of $7.27 billion.

Travelers has traded in a range of $76.99 to $152.29 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.