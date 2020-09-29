Stock Alert: TransMedics Group Slips 10% After FDA Postpones Review Meeting For OCS Heart

(RTTNews) - Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) are slipping over 10% on Tuesday morning after the company said that the FDA has temporarily postponed advisory committee meeting to review market approval application for OCS Heart.

TMDX is currently trading at $13.06, down $1.47 or 10.12%, on the Nasdaq.

The medical technology company announced FDA has temporarily postponed the Advisory Committee meeting to review TransMedics' premarket approval application for its OCS Heart. The meeting was scheduled for October 7th, 2020.

The postponement will allow the FDA time to review additional, already collected, short and longer-term data from the OCS Heart EXPAND trial and EXPAND Continued Access Protocol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.