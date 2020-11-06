Markets
TTD

Stock Alert:  Trade Desk At New High Following Quarterly Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of advertising technology company The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) are climbing more than 19% Friday morning on upbeat third-quarter earnings. The company also provided fourth-quarter revenue outlook, better than analysts' view.

The stock touched a new high of $775.80 this morning.

Net income for the third quarter was $41.2 million or $0.84 per share compared with $19.4 million or $0.40 per share a year ago.

Earnings on an adjusted basis of $1.27 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.43 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $216.1 million from $164.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $287 million and $291 million. The consensus estimate stands at $254.97 million

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular