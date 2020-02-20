Stock Alert: TPG Specialty Lending

(RTTNews) - Shares of asset management company TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) are gaining more than 2% on Thursday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. Net income for the fourth quarter was $37.7 million or $0.57 per share compared with $14.2 million or $0.22 per share a year ago.

Net investment income in the fourth quarter, however, decreased to $33.8 million or $0.51 per share from $44.1 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.47 per share. The decrease in investment income was primarily driven by a decrease in accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayment fees.

The stock touched a new high of $23.67 today, and is currently trading at $23.11.

