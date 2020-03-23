Markets
TRTX

Stock Alert: TPG RE Finance Trust Falls 18%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) are sliding more than 18 percent after gapping up at $7.57 on Monday morning as it delayed its first-quarter cash dividend. Later the shares reached as low as $5.55 before trading at $5.73 currently. The San Francisco-based commercial real estate finance company said it has re-evaluated its liquidity position and decided to delay the payment of the previously authorized first-quarter dividend. The company would now pay the dividend of $0.43 on July 14 to shareholders of record on June 15. Earlier on March 18, the company has announced a cash dividend to be payable on April 24 to shareholders on record March 27. Further TPG RE noted that the intensifying COVID-19 crisis caused real estate securities markets to experience significant volatility and widening credit spreads, which have had a negative impact on its highly rated, primarily floating-rate CRE debt securities portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular