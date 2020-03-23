Stock Alert: TPG RE Finance Trust Falls 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) are sliding more than 18 percent after gapping up at $7.57 on Monday morning as it delayed its first-quarter cash dividend. Later the shares reached as low as $5.55 before trading at $5.73 currently. The San Francisco-based commercial real estate finance company said it has re-evaluated its liquidity position and decided to delay the payment of the previously authorized first-quarter dividend. The company would now pay the dividend of $0.43 on July 14 to shareholders of record on June 15. Earlier on March 18, the company has announced a cash dividend to be payable on April 24 to shareholders on record March 27. Further TPG RE noted that the intensifying COVID-19 crisis caused real estate securities markets to experience significant volatility and widening credit spreads, which have had a negative impact on its highly rated, primarily floating-rate CRE debt securities portfolio.

