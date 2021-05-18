Stock Alert: TPG Pace Beneficial Down 15%

(RTTNews) - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) shares are down more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the company announced the confidential SEC filing on Form F-4 to acquire Engie Seller's subsidiary EV Charged B.V., expected to be renamed EVBox Group N.V.

Currently, shares are at $11.87, down 15.40 percent from the previous close of $14.03 on 1,493,451. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.76-$34.28 on a volume of 1,389,280.

