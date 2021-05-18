Markets
TPGY

Stock Alert: TPG Pace Beneficial Down 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) shares are down more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the company announced the confidential SEC filing on Form F-4 to acquire Engie Seller's subsidiary EV Charged B.V., expected to be renamed EVBox Group N.V.

Currently, shares are at $11.87, down 15.40 percent from the previous close of $14.03 on 1,493,451. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.76-$34.28 on a volume of 1,389,280.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPGY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular