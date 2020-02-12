Stock Alert: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Slips

(RTTNews) - Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) shares are sliding in initial trading.

The company Wednesday announced a reduction in its its first-quarter distribution levels for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. to $0.3950 and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc. to $0.2350.

TYG opened Wednesday morning at $15.95, below its previous close of $16.99. The shares have been trading much below its 200-day moving average for the last several weeks. TYG is currently trading at $16.36, down 3.73 percent from its Tuesday's close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.