Stock Alert: Tortoise Acquisition Spikes 32%

(RTTNews) - Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)shares are gaining more than 29 percent on Monday morning trade as it plans to be merged with Texas-based battery-powered heavy-duty truck company Hyliion Inc. The combined company will trade under the ticker symbol HYLN.

The shares have been rising since it announced the merger on June 19 and it closed at $24.57 on a volume of 37,314,900. Currently, the shares are at $32.40, up 31.45 percent on a volume of more than 12,500,000 shares

