Stock Alert: Tortoise Acquisition Shares Spikes 11%

(RTTNews) - Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) shares are continuing its ascent since the announcement of a merger with Hyliion Inc., an electric-diesel truck components startup.

The shares are currently at $28.27, up 11.64 percent from its previous close of $25.18. When the merger was announced on June 19, the stock was at $10.22.

Upon the closing of the merger, the combined company will be known as Hyliion Holdings Corp and will trade with the ticker HYLN on the New York Stock Exchange.

