Stock Alert: Tortoise Acquisition Jumps 50% After Hyliion Merger News

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) are surging more than 50% Friday morning after Hyliion Inc., a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles said it plans to merge with Tortoise Acquisition. The stock hit a new high of $16.40 and currently trading lower at $15.77.

The combined company is to be named as Hyliion Holdings Corp. and will trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol HYLN.

The pro forma implied market capitalization of the combined company is over $1.5 billion, at the $10.00 per share Private investment in public equity or PIPE subscription price and assuming no public shareholders of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. exercise their redemption rights. The company will receive $560 million of proceeds from an upsized $325 million PIPE.

