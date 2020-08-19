Markets
TJX

Stock Alert: TJX Companies Slips 7% On Quarterly Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of off-price apparel and home fashions retailer The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) are down more than 7% Wednesday morning following earnings miss in the second quarter.

The company said it expects third-quarter open-only comp-store sales to decrease in the range of 10% to 20%, in line with the sales trends since the middle of July and through August month-to-date.

TJX reported loss of $0.18 per share in the second quarter compared with earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss of $0.10 per share.

Net sales for the quarter decreased to $6.668 billion from $9.782 billion last year. The consensus estimate was at $6.57 billion.

TJX is currently trading at $53.20. It has traded in the range of $32.72- $64.95 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TJX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular