Stock Alert: Tiziana Life Sciences Gains 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) are gaining over 25% on Wednesday morning. The biotechnology company announces the appointment of Dr Neil Graham as Chief Medical Officer.

TLSA is currently trading at $3.64, up $0.76 or 26.39%, on the Nasdaq.

Graham is a medicines development expert and Infectious Diseases Epidemiologist with global Biotech and Pharma R&D experience in Phase I-IV therapeutics as well as in-vivo & in-vitro diagnostics, across many modalities.

