Stock Alert: Titan International Climbs 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Titan International Inc. (TWI) are gaining almost 15 percent or $0.42 in Wednesday's morning trade at $3.24 despite no specific news that could influence the company's shares. Illinois-based Titan International is a manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday after moving sharply lower over the three previous sessions, with tech stocks moving back to the upside.

Titan International has traded in a range of $1.05 to $4.01 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.