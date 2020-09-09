Markets
TWI

Stock Alert: Titan International Climbs 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Titan International Inc. (TWI) are gaining almost 15 percent or $0.42 in Wednesday's morning trade at $3.24 despite no specific news that could influence the company's shares. Illinois-based Titan International is a manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday after moving sharply lower over the three previous sessions, with tech stocks moving back to the upside.

Titan International has traded in a range of $1.05 to $4.01 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular