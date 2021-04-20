Stock Alert: Tiptree Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) shares are rising more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing a rally since the start of this month. There was no specific corporate announcement from the company to help the stock today.

Currently, shares are at $11.49, up 14.90 percent from the previous close of $10.00 on a volume of 603,268. The shares have traded in a range of $10.56-$11.56 on average volume of 122,027.

