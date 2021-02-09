Markets
Stock Alert: Tilray Shares Up 21% On Deal With Grow Pharma To Deliver Cannabis Products In UK

(RTTNews) - Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as the cannabis research and production pioneer announced an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products in the U.K. Tilray said it expects to have a range of GMP-certified, medical cannabis products available for patients through prescriptions from private practice or the National Health Service in the UK by March 2021. Currently, Tilray shares are at $36.58, up 21.55 percent from the previous close of $30.09. The shares have traded in a range of $2.43-$38.44 on average volume of 29,415,680.

