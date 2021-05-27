Stock Alert: Thryv Holdings Trading 11% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools provider to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) are rising more than 11% Thursday morning.

Wednesday the company announced the pricing of its secondary public offering of 4,238,426 common shares by certain selling stockholders at $23.50 per share, a 4.1% discount to Thryv's closing price of 24.51 on Wednesday.

The offering, that was up-sized from the previous 3.5 million shares, is expected to close on June 1.

Thryv will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

THRY, currently at $27.32, has traded in the range of $5.86- $33.40 in the last one year.

