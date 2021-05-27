Markets
THRY

Stock Alert: Thryv Holdings Trading 11% Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools provider to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) are rising more than 11% Thursday morning.

Wednesday the company announced the pricing of its secondary public offering of 4,238,426 common shares by certain selling stockholders at $23.50 per share, a 4.1% discount to Thryv's closing price of 24.51 on Wednesday.

The offering, that was up-sized from the previous 3.5 million shares, is expected to close on June 1.

Thryv will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

THRY, currently at $27.32, has traded in the range of $5.86- $33.40 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THRY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular