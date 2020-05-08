Stock Alert: Thor Industries Rises 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of recreational vehicles maker Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) are climbing more than 12% on Friday, currently at $77.47. It has traded in the range of $32.30- $89.45 in the past one year.

There are no company-specific news that could send the stock higher.

Thor stock more than doubled from its 52 week low of $32.20 hit on March 23.

In march, when the company had reported second-quarter results, sales were up 55.2% year-over-year to $2.0 billion.

