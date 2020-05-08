Markets
THO

Stock Alert: Thor Industries Rises 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of recreational vehicles maker Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) are climbing more than 12% on Friday, currently at $77.47. It has traded in the range of $32.30- $89.45 in the past one year.

There are no company-specific news that could send the stock higher.

Thor stock more than doubled from its 52 week low of $32.20 hit on March 23.

In march, when the company had reported second-quarter results, sales were up 55.2% year-over-year to $2.0 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular