Stock Alert: The9 Spikes On Deal With Cryptocurrencies Mining Investors

(RTTNews) - The9 Limited (NCTY) shares are rising more than 70 percent on Thursday morning as the company signed an investment term sheet with cryptocurrency mining investors, including Jianping Kong.

Currently, shares are at $24, up 61.18 percent from the previous close of $14.89 on a volume of 13,779,720. Shares have traded in a range of $2.04-$27.82 on average volume of 2,960,961 for the last 52 weeks.

