Markets
NCTY

Stock Alert: The9 Jumps 25%, Co. To Buy Bitcoin Mining Machines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Shanghai-based online game operator The9 Limited (NCTY) are currently gaining about 25% after the company announced a deal to purchase bitcoin mining machines.

NCTY is currently trading at $13.96, up $2.78 or 24.87%, on the Nasdaq.

The9 announced that it signed five legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with five Bitcoin mining machine owners to purchase Bitcoin mining machines by the issuance of shares.

After the completion of the transaction, The9 is expected to own 26,007 Bitcoin mining machines, with a total hash rate of around 549PH/S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCTY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular