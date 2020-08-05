Stock Alert: The Walt Disney Company Ascends 9%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) are climbing more than 9% Wednesday morning at $128.50. It has traded in the range of $79.07- $153.41 in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday, while reporting third-quarter results, the company said, its streaming services including Disney+, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Huluhas had a substantial growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, exceeding 100 million paid subscriptions globally.

In the third quarter, EPS decreased 94% to $0.08 from $1.34 in the prior-year quarter.

As parks were one of the worst-hit segments by the coronavirus pandemic and most of the company's theme parks and resorts were closed for the entire quarter, revenue decreased to $11.78 million in the third quarter from $20.62 million last year.

