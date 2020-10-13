Stock Alert: The Peck Company Climbs 7% On Securing $7 Mln Worth Contracts

(RTTNews) - Shares of solar engineering, procurement and construction services provider The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) are climbing more than 7% Tuesday morning on the news of signing $7.641 million worth contracts.

The contract are for six projects totaling 10.5 megawatts located in Vermont.

According to the Solar Energy Industry Association, Vermont is expected to install an additional 251 megawatts of solar PV projects through 2025.

currently, the stock is at $9.05. It has been trading in the range of $1.49- $14.42 in the last one year.

