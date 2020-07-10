Markets
GBX

Stock Alert: The Greenbrier Companies Jumps 17% On Upbeat Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), a supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, are rising more than 18% Friday morning following upbeat third-quarter results.

In the third quarter, Greenbrier's earnings, on an adjusted basis of $1.05 beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.14.

Revenue for the quarter, however, decreased to $762.56 million from $856.15 million last year but beat the consensus estimate of $616.06 million.

"Entering the fiscal fourth quarter Greenbrier's cash position was $735.3 million. As we increased cash, our net debt decreased by over $190 million, the lowest level in four quarters. We have taken difficult measures required to achieve our liquidity and cost reduction targets. Greenbrier is exceptionally well-positioned to compete and succeed during this weaker period in the economy and our core markets," William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented.

Also, the company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on August 19, to shareholders as of July 29.

GBX is currently trading at $25.67. It has been trading in the range of $12.89- $34.30 in the past 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GBX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular