Stock Alert: The Chemours Company Close To 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty chemical company The Chemours Company (CC) are climbing more than 5% Monday morning, continuing momentum on better-than-expected second-quarter results reported on July 30.

The stock is currently trading at $19.49, close to its 52-week high of $20.23.

Adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of $0.18 beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.1.

Net sales for the quarter, however, decreased to $1.093 billion from $1.408 billion last year due to the impact of COVID-19 on global demand.

