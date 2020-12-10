Markets
TGTX

Stock Alert: TG Therapeutics Soars On Positive Data From Late Stage Studies Of Ublituximab

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) are surging more than 16% Thursday morning after the company announced positive topline results from the two late stage studies of its drug candidate ublituximab in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The stock touched a new high of $35.35 this morning.

The two phase III studies dubbed ULTIMATE I & II, evaluating ublituximab, a glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, compared to teriflunomide in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis met their primary endpoints. Ublituximab treatment demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) over a 96-week period (p

Ublituximab treatment resulted in an ARR of

The studies were conducted under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Further analyses of the ULTIMATE I & II studies including safety and secondary endpoints will be conducted and detailed data will be presented at an upcoming medical congress, in the first half of 2021, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular