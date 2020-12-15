Markets
TGTX

Stock Alert: TG Therapeutics Rises To New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX), a New York-based biopharmaceutical company, are rising more than 9 percent or $4.02 in Tuesday's morning trade at $47.77, after hitting a new 52-week high of $48.00.

Monday, TG Therapeutics said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6.32 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $43.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020.

TG Therapeutics expects gross proceeds from the offering to be about $275 million. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of about $200 million of common stock.

The company anticipates using the net proceeds to fund the continued development of ublituximab and umbralisib, the potential in-license, acquisition, development and commercialization of other pharmaceutical products, and for general corporate purposes.

TG Therapeutics has traded in a range of $6.34 to $48.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular