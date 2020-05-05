Stock Alert: TG Therapeutics Gains 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) are climbing more than 20% Tuesday morning after the company announced positive topline results from its pahse III study in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

The phase III study dubbed UNITY-CLL is evaluating the combination of the company's pipeline drugs umbralisib plus ublituximab (U2) compared to chemotherapy drugs obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil for the treatment of patients with previously untreated and relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The trial met its primary endpoint by showing progression-free survival (PFS) (p<.0001 and will be stopped early for superior efficacy.>

A regulatory submission for U2 in both previously untreated and relapsed/refractory CLL patients is expected by the year-end.

TGTX is currently trading at $15.03. It has traded in the range of 4.95- $16.38 in the last 52 weeks.

