Stock Alert: TFF Pharmaceuticals Gains 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) are currently rising nearly 18% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive up the shares.

Meanwhile, US stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors expect a prolonged negotiations for a second round of coronavirus stimulus package. However, pharma companies are performing better as investors are more interested in the industry on the back of positive reports of COVID-19 vaccine.

TFFP is currently trading at $7.93, up $1.19 or 17.66%, on the Nasdaq.

TFF Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing technology platform.

Last month, the company announced the initiation of its second clinical trial program with the dosing of healthy subjects with Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of tacrolimus, an important immunosuppressive agent for the prophylactic treatment of lung transplant rejection.

