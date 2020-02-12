Stock Alert: Teva Pharma Surges

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) shares are climbing after gapping up at opening, and is currently gaining above 10 percent on more than average volume.

TEVA is currently trading at 13.58, up 10.10 percent from its previous of $12.33.

The Israeli generic medicines producer reported a swing to net profit of $110 million or $0.10 per share compared to net loss of $2.94 billion or $2.85 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $683 million or $0.62 per share. Analysts projected $0.61 per share

Net Revenue for the quarter grew to $4.468 billion from $4.418 billion a year ago.

Teva Pharma also projected earnings in line with analysts' estimates and revenue below their expectations.

For fiscal 2020, the Pharma company forecast revenues in a range of $16.6 billion to $17.0 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.30 to $2.55 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.47 per share on revenue of $17.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

