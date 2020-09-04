Markets
Stock Alert: Tesla Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) are rising almost 5 percent or $19.44 in Friday's morning trade at $426.44 despite no specific news that could influence the luxury electric car maker's stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Friday following the broad-based sell-off seen in the previous session that reflected a steep decline in tech stocks. The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for August released on Friday showed another significant increase in employment, along with a bigger than expected drop in the unemployment rate.

Tesla has traded in a range of $43.67 to $502.49 in the past 52 weeks.

