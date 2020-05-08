Markets
TSLA

Stock Alert: Tesla Up 4% On News Of California Plant Opening

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are up more than 4% Friday morning.

The electric vehicle maker, reportedly said in mails to employees that it is partially resuming operations in its Fremont, California plant with around 30% employee strength.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had lifted Covid-19-imposed lockdown to reopen businesses Friday, May 8.

TSLA is currently trading at $811.75. It has traded in the range of $176.99- $968.99 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular