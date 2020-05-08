Stock Alert: Tesla Up 4% On News Of California Plant Opening

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are up more than 4% Friday morning.

The electric vehicle maker, reportedly said in mails to employees that it is partially resuming operations in its Fremont, California plant with around 30% employee strength.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had lifted Covid-19-imposed lockdown to reopen businesses Friday, May 8.

TSLA is currently trading at $811.75. It has traded in the range of $176.99- $968.99 in the last 52 weeks.

