Stock Alert: Tesla Trading Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are rising more than 14% Monday morning to hit a new high of $1794.99.

Tesla has reduced the price of its mid-size SUV, Y crossover by $3,000. The car mker had reduced the prices for Model 3, Model S, and Model X up to $5,000 in May.

In the second quarter, the company had delivered about 90,650 vehicles, beating analysts' expectations of $72,000 vehicles.

