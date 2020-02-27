Stock Alert: Tesla Shares Down 8% On Weak China Registrations

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) declined 8% on Thursday morning after the luxury electric-car maker's China registrations plunged almost by half in January. Registrations of new Tesla cars decreased 46% to 3,563 in January from December, Bloomberg reported citing state-backed China Automotive Information Net. Of the January registrations, 2,605 were for cars built in China.

The registrations data reveal a significant slowdown in demand for Tesla's vehicles even before the impact from the coronavirus. The slowdown is in parallel with the trends in China's electric-car market, which witnesses slowing demand amidst mediocre economic growth and lower incentives for electric vehicles. Tesla started deliveries to customers from its new Shanghai plant, the company's first factory outside the U.S., last month. TSLA is currently trading at $715.80, up $63.00 or 8.09%, on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.