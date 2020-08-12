Markets
TSLA

Stock Alert: Tesla Rises 5% Following Stock Split

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are rising more than 5% Wednesday morning at $1,437.74. It has traded in the range of $211- $1,794.99 in the past 52 weeks.

Tesla on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split. The stock has soared over 200% this year so far.

Tesla said the stock split is in the form of a stock dividend "to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors".

Each stockholder of record on August 21, 2020, will receive a dividend of four additional shares, to be distributed after close of trading on August 28. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular