Stock Alert: Tesla Hits 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) are higher by more than 4 percent or $78.78 in Tuesday's morning trade at $1914.42, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $1,923.87.

Tesla's stock is rising for the fifth straight day ever since the luxury electric car maker announced a five-for-one stock split on August 11. The stock has gained more than 33 percent over the past four sessions.

Tesla has traded in a range of $211.00 to $1,923.87 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.