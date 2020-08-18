Markets
TSLA

Stock Alert: Tesla Hits 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) are higher by more than 4 percent or $78.78 in Tuesday's morning trade at $1914.42, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $1,923.87.

Tesla's stock is rising for the fifth straight day ever since the luxury electric car maker announced a five-for-one stock split on August 11. The stock has gained more than 33 percent over the past four sessions.

Tesla has traded in a range of $211.00 to $1,923.87 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular