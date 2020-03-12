Stock Alert: Tesla Falls 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are continuing the downfall with more than 8% drop Thursday morning. There were no company-specific news that drove the stock down today.

U.S. stocks once again fell sharply today after President Donald Trump's address on coronavirus could not ease investor fears. Trading was halted temporarily this morning as S&P 500 dropped 7 percent.

Tesla shares have been falling from February end with nearly 40% drop in less than one month. The stock is currently trading at $582.31. It has traded in the range of $176.99- $969.99.

