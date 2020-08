(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are rising more than 6% Monday morning at $1,764.45, nearing its 52-week high of $1,794.99.

The stock has been gaining momentum ever since it announced a five-for-one stock split on August 11.

The stock gained more than 25% from the closing price of 1,374.39 recorded on August 11.

