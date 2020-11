(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are climbing more than 9% Tuesday morning at $454.81 after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will add the company to the S&P 500 on December 21.

TSLA is currently at $443.06 and has traded in the range of $65.42- $502.49 in the past 52 weeks.

The EV maker stock has jumped more than 4-fold this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.