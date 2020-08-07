Stock Alert: Teradata Jumps On Q2 Earnings, Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud analytics software provider Teradata Corporation (TDC) are climbing more than 17% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also provided third-quarter earnings outlook, better than the Street's view.

Second-quarter net income was $26 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with $34 million, or $0.29 per share a year ago. On average 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was $457 million vs. $478 million last year.

For the third quarter, Teradata expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.31. The consensus estimate is at $0.22.

TDC is currently trading at $24.45. It has been trading in the range of $17.62- $35.86 in the last one year.

