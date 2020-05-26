Stock Alert: Tenneco Jumps 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of automotive products designer and maker Tenneco Inc. (TEN) are climbing more than 14% Tuesday morning at $6.31.

The company today said that its powertrain business is launching a range of new GOETZE industrial spark plugs, designed for industrial gas engines.

"We are convinced that their durability and easy installation will quickly make these new GOETZE industrial spark plugs a standard replacement part for highly demanding gas engines," said Volker Scherer, Director Sales and Engineering, Industrial Ignition, at Tenneco Powertrain.

Tenneco stock has been trading in the range of $2.21- $16.29 in the last one year.

