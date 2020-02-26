Markets
Stock Alert: Tenet Healthcare Loses 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare services provider Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) fell $3.45 or 10.55% on Tuesday before closing at $29.25. THC has traded in the range of $17.18- $39.37 in the past one year.

The company had reported fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 24.

For the full-year Tenet posted loss of $243 million versus profit of $111 million last year. The loss was primarily due to restructuring costs and debt financing charges aimed at reducing future annual cash interest payments.

On a quarterly basis, however, it reported better-than-expected results. Net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $2 million, or $0.02 per share compared with net loss from continuing operations of $5 million, or $0.05 per share in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted EPS was $0.99 versus $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.98 for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $3.983 billion from $3.843 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

For the first quarter, the company projects revenue in the range of $4.6 billion - $4.8 billion and earnings to be in the range of $0.42- $0.75. Analysts estimate revenue of $4.71 billion and earnings of $0.54 per share.

For the full-year, Tenet expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.69 to $3.35 and revenue to be in the range of19.1 billion to $19.5 billion. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.94 on revenues of $19.09 billion.

