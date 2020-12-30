Stock Alert: Tencent Music Entertainment Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), an online music entertainment platform in China, are gaining almost 6 percent or $1.11 in Wednesday's morning trade at $20.05, after hitting a new 52-week high of $20.18 despite the absence of any company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday following news that a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca plc and the University of Oxford has been approved by U.K. regulators for emergency use.

Tencent Music has traded in a range of $9.22 to $20.18 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.