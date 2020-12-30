Markets
TME

Stock Alert: Tencent Music Entertainment Climbs To New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), an online music entertainment platform in China, are gaining almost 6 percent or $1.11 in Wednesday's morning trade at $20.05, after hitting a new 52-week high of $20.18 despite the absence of any company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday following news that a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca plc and the University of Oxford has been approved by U.K. regulators for emergency use.

Tencent Music has traded in a range of $9.22 to $20.18 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular