Stock Alert: Tenax Therapeutics Surges 114%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) more than doubled on Tuesday despite no-stock related news to drive the shares.

TENX is currently trading at $2.29, up $1.22 or 114.02%, on the Nasdaq.

U.S. stocks opened up on Tuesday morning after closing at record level on previous day, driven by Covid-19 aid bill signed by President Donald Trump.

Tenax Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada.

