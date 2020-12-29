Markets
TENX

Stock Alert: Tenax Therapeutics Surges 114%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) more than doubled on Tuesday despite no-stock related news to drive the shares.

TENX is currently trading at $2.29, up $1.22 or 114.02%, on the Nasdaq.

U.S. stocks opened up on Tuesday morning after closing at record level on previous day, driven by Covid-19 aid bill signed by President Donald Trump.

Tenax Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TENX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular