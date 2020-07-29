Markets
TENB

Stock Alert: Tenable Holdings Hits New High Following Q2 Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cyber security solutions provider Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) are up more than 14% Wednesday morning following beter-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also provided third-quarter as well as full-year outlook, exceeding analysts' view.

The stock touched a new high of $35.01 this morning.

Second-quarter earnings per share of $0.04, beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.05 loss per share and compared to a loss per share of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the quarter was $107.2 million, up 26% year-over-year.

For the third-quarter, Tenable expects revenue in the range of $108.0 million to $110.0 million and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.02 to $0.03. Analysts expect loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter.

For the full-year ending December 31, 2020, the company sees revenue in the range of $428.0 million to $433.0 million and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.00 to $0.03. The consensus estimate for earnings is $0.25 loss per share on revenue of $427.48 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular