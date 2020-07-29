Stock Alert: Tenable Holdings Hits New High Following Q2 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of cyber security solutions provider Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) are up more than 14% Wednesday morning following beter-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also provided third-quarter as well as full-year outlook, exceeding analysts' view.

The stock touched a new high of $35.01 this morning.

Second-quarter earnings per share of $0.04, beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.05 loss per share and compared to a loss per share of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the quarter was $107.2 million, up 26% year-over-year.

For the third-quarter, Tenable expects revenue in the range of $108.0 million to $110.0 million and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.02 to $0.03. Analysts expect loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter.

For the full-year ending December 31, 2020, the company sees revenue in the range of $428.0 million to $433.0 million and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.00 to $0.03. The consensus estimate for earnings is $0.25 loss per share on revenue of $427.48 million.

